Erik Ten Hag Admits He Wanted To Sign Harry Kane Instead Of Hojlund

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag, has admitted that he wanted to sign English striker, Harry Kane but the club ended up with Rasmus Hojlund.

Harry Kane wanted to leave Tottenham Hotspur by all means last season and Manchester United were making efforts to sign him. But reports then claimed that Spurs owners were not willing to sell him to the Old Trafford-based club.

Hence, Harry Kane moved to Bayern Munich where he has continued with his goalscoring exploit. He has scored 43 goals and provided 11 assists in 43 games for Bayern so far this season.

Due to Manchester United’s inability to sign Kane, they settled for 21-year-old Danish striker, Rasmus Hojlund, who they paid €73.90 million to Atalanta for.

Unfortunately for Manchester United, Hojlund has managed to score 14 goals and provide 2 assists in 38 games in all competitions so far this season. This is seen as not being enough as United have been struggling in all competitions except in the FA Cup where they are to play Manchester City in the final on May 25.

Erik Ten Hag believes Hojlund is not a striker that can score 30 plus goals like Harry Kane, but noted that the Danish striker would get to that level in the future.

“We have had some choices made with talents like Rasmus Hojlund”, Ten Hag told Sky Sports.

“I can see a striker who already proved it, who we want to sign and we couldn’t get him. And then we went to Rasmus because he’s a talent.”

When Gary Neville asked Ten Hag whether the player he mentioned was Harry Kane, the Dutch tactician replied: “Yes, and you know Harry Kane will get you 30 goals.

“I think Rasmus will get there, but he needs time. It’s not fair to assess him the same as Harry Kane. I would never compare two players because they are very different.”