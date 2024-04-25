‘Today Is One Of The Toughest Games’, Guardiola Says Ahead Of City Vs Brighton Clash

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola has described their Premier League game against Brighton as a tough test.

At 8 p.m. later today, April 25, Pep Guardiola and his boys will be at the Falmer Stadium for their 33rd league game of the season. They are condemned to beat Brighton to continue with their push for their fourth Premier League title in a row.

Note that Manchester City are currently sitting in the third spot on the league table with a point behind second-placed Liverpool, and four points behind first-placed Arsenal.

The good news for Guardiola is that Manchester City still have two games in hand including their clash against Brighton tonight. This means that a win tonight will take City to the second spot, two points above Liverpool and a point behind Arsenal.

Ahead of the must-win match, Pep Guardiola told reporters that it is always tough to play against Brighton at Falmer Stadium even though they have a series of injury concerns.

“Today is one of the toughest games of the season”, Pep Guardiola said.

“Brighton away if you put in my calendar is always one of the toughest ones for the way they play.

“My admiration for Roberto de Zerbi is growing every season. Facing his side is harder.

“They have had a lot of problems. Important players were sold. They lost Colwill, Mac Allister, Caicedo… all very important players and they have had a lot of injuries.

“They played in more competitions [but] the way they play always is there.”