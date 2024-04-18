Pep Guardiola Insists He Has No Regrets Over Man City’s Defeat To Real Madrid

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has noted that if his players had taken their chances in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid, the outcome would have been different.

On Wednesday, April 17, Real Madrid visited the Etihad Stadium for the return leg of the tie after playing 3-3 in Spain on Tuesday, April 9.

The second leg ended 1-1 in regulation time and extra time forcing the game to be decided by penalties. Unfortunately for Pep Guardiola and his boys, they lost the penalty shootout 4-2.

This means Real Madrid have knocked out Manchester City from the Champions League twice in their last three ties. Coach Pep Guardiola believes that his team lost because Real Madrid played more defensively than in their previous meetings.

“Congratulations to Real Madrid – they defended so deep with incredible solidarity,” Pep Guardiola said.

“We did everything. I don’t have any regrets about what we have done.

“Always as managers, we try to create more and concede less in every single game because that helps to win. We did everything, defensively and offensively.

“They made a good goal. There were two, three, and four transitions but it is normal at that level with the quality they have.

“We played exceptionally in all departments. Unfortunately, we could not win. It is what it is.”

He added, “Two years ago we won 4-3, we played outstanding and last season as well.

“They defended deeper than previous seasons and we created the chances to do it but football is about scoring goals. They did it better than us.

“The way we played, we should have done it before. We did not convert the chances we had and we defended the transition really well.

“Everyone was at a high level. To beat Real Madrid, we had to perform our best. We were our best but it was not enough.”