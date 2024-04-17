Champions League: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid In, Man City, Arsenal Out, See Semi-Final Fixtures

Arsenal’s journey in the UEFA Champions League is over after a promising start in the campaign as Bayern Munich proved too difficult for the Premier League side.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich started their quarter-final battle at the Emirates Stadium on April 9, 2024. The first leg of the quarter-finals ended in a 2-2 draw which gave room to an open second leg fixture.

Earlier today, April 17, Bayern Munich hosted Arsenal at the Allianz Arena for the second leg of the tie and the game ended in a 1-0 win for the German side.

The two sides played a 0-0 draw in the first half and the spectators at the stadium had to wait until the 63rd minute before they saw a goal.

Joshua Kimmich scored the goal that shattered coach Mikel Arteta’s hope of winning the UEFA Champions League for the first time in the history of the Gunners.

The defeat also means that the Gunners have suffered back-to-back defeats in the last week. Recall that Aston Villa defeated them 2-0 in the Premier League, a defeat that is seen as a huge setback in their league title race.

Meanwhile, Manchester City and Real Madrid played a 1-1 draw after regulation time during the second leg of their tie at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne canceled out Rodrygo’s first-half goal to force the game into extra time.

Interestingly, the extra time didn’t produce any goal and the game had to be decided via penalties which Real Madrid won with ease.

Mateo Kovačić and Bernardo Silva missed their kicks for City, while Luka Modrić missed his for the Spanish team.

Real Madrid went on to end Manchester City’s hope of winning back-to-back Champions League titles 3-4 on penalties.

Below are the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League semi-final fixtures:

Tuesday, April 30

Paris Saint Germain vs Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid