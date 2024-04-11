Manchester City Pick Three Slots In Champions League Team Of The Week

Advertisement

European football governing body, UEFA, has released the Champions League quarter-finals team of the week for the first leg of the round.

The teams left in this round are Real Madrid, the reigning UEFA Champions League winners, Manchester City, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich, and FC Barcelona.

In the first leg of the round, Real Madrid and Manchester City recorded a 3-3 draw in Spain, Arsenal and Bayern Munich drew 2-2 in England, FC Barcelona beat PSG 3-2 in Paris, and Atletico Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in Spain.

Even though Manchester City failed to beat Real Madrid at the Santiago bernabéu on Tuesday, they had three players in the Champions League team of the week.

FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have two players each on the team, while Real Madrid, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, and Paris Saint Germain have one each.

Below is the Champions League quarter-final team of the week after the first leg:

Goalkeeper

Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – 3 points

Defenders

Ben White (Arsenal) – 5 points

Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) – 6 points

Joško Gvardiol (Man City) – 11 points

Midfielders

Bernardo Silva (Man City) – 9 points

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) – 9 points

Vitinha (Paris) – 9 points

Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid) – 10 points

Phil Foden (Man City) – 11 points

Forwards

Raphinha (Barcelona) – 13 points

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) – 9 points