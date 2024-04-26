Pep Guardiola Insists Premier League Title Race Is Not Over

After smashing Brighton 4-0 at Falmer Stadium on Thursday, April 25, coach Pep Guardiola stressed that the win doesn’t mean that the Premier League title race is over.

Two goals from Phil Foden, and a goal each from Kevin De Bruyne, and Julián Álvarez earned Pep Guardiola and his team an emphatic victory over Brighton.

The win pushed Manchester City from third place to second place with 76 points in 33 games, two points above third-placed Liverpool, and a point below first-placed Arsenal.

Note that Manchester City still have a game in hand and if they win the outstanding game, they will move to the first spot, two points above Arsenal.

Despite the advantage, Pep Guardiola has stressed that the title race is not over as he noted how tough it was playing against Brighton.

“We have been here in the past but it doesn’t mean it is going to happen [win the title]”, he told Sky Sports.

“We have to do the things to make it happen. We know Brighton never gave up and in the first half we found the right rhythm and we scored in the right moments.

“In the right moments, we punished them. Brighton away is always very tough.”

Before April, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool were seen as the main title contenders but coach Jurgen Klopp and his boys recorded two successive league defeats which has pushed them third in the race.

Most football enthusiasts believe that Liverpool can’t overtake City and Arsenal at this point of the campaign but Pep Guardiola stressed that the race is still open to more than two contenders.

“Title race is not only between us and Arsenal”, he said.

“What happened to Liverpool, two defeats in a row, it can happen to Arsenal, it can happen to us.

“What is important is still we are there. There are a lot of games to play.”