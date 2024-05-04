Premier League Results: Newcastle United, Nottingham Win Big, See Others

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest won big earlier today, May 4, as clubs continue to battle for a strong finish in the 2023-2024 Premier League campaign.

After Luton drew 1-1 with Everton on Friday, and Arsenal defeated Bournemouth 3-0 earlier today, three Premier League games took place simultaneously.

At Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford beat Fulham as both sides ended up playing a 0-0 draw. The draw left Brentford at the 16th spot with 36 points in 36 games, while Fulham are now occupying the 12th spot with 44 points in 36 games.

At Turf Mor, it was a difficult encounter for relegation-threatened Burnley as Newcastle United slammed them with a 4-1 defeat.

Goals from Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, and Alexander Isak made all the difference for Newcastle. Burnley got their consolation goal from Dara O’Shea in the 86th minute.

The win has moved Newcastle United to the 6th spot with 56 points in 35 games, two points above 5th-placed Manchester United who have a game in hand. As for Burnley, they are now 5 points away from safety after the home defeat.

At Bramall Lane, Nottingham Forest beat relegated Sheffield United 3-1 courtesy of two goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, and a goal from Ryan Yates. These goals came after Sheffield United had taken the lead from the penalty spot in the 17th minute courtesy of Ben Brereton Díaz’s strike.

Sheffield United ended the game with a man down as Anel Ahmedhodžić was red-carded in the 96th minute.

The 3-1 win has left Nottingham Forest in the 17th spot with 29 points in 36 games, three points away from the relegation zone.

Note that at 5:30 p.m. today, Manchester City will be in action against Wolves at the Etihad Stadium.