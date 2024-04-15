Pep Guardiola Reveals Difference Between Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool

Advertisement

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has stressed that his side are different from Arsenal and Liverpool in terms of how the teams win their points during games.

Pep Guardiola who is aiming to make a record as the first manager to win the Premier League four times in a row said unlike Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool win most of their points in the stoppage time of games.

Guardiola who has won five Premier League titles since he became the coach of City hailed Liverpool and Arsenal’s ability to score late goals after smashing Luton Town 5-1 last weekend.

“The only biggest difference between Arsenal, Liverpool, and us is that they won a lot of points in stoppage time A lot. That helped them be in the position they are”, Pep Guardiola told a press conference.

“Of course, all three teams have had incredible seasons. But they won a lot of points for the talent they have because of this [late goals].

“It happened for Liverpool many times in the last eight years and for Arsenal many times, because of their talent. It’s a credit to them, not the opposite.”

Manchester City are currently in the driving seat after their competitors for the Premier League title, Arsenal and Liverpool, lost their league games on Sunday. The Citizens are now two points above the Gunners and The Reds.

The next point of call for Pep Guardiola and his team is to finish what they have started in the UEFA Champions League when Real Madrid visit the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday for the return leg of the quarter-finals.

City and Real Madrid are going into the tie with a 3-3 draw which means that a winner must be produced at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Hence, Guardiola described the return leg as “a final”.