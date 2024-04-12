Pep Guardiola Comments On Rodri, Haaland Ahead Of Man City Vs Luton

Advertisement

After a thrilling 3-3 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, coach Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are back to the Premier League campaign.

Pep Guardiola and his boys are gunning for the fourth Premier League title in a row, and they will continue with the race against Luton Town at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.

In the game’s pre-match press conference earlier today, April 12, reporters made Guardiola address Rodri’s comment that he needed rest.

In his response, Pep Guardiola said, “Every one of us can do better, even myself, but we need to rest, to be honest.

“I do. I do need a rest.”

The Spanish tactician continued: “If a player doesn’t want to play, he’s not going to play. If he’s tired and feels exhausted, it can happen – another player is going to play.

“I will have to rest central defenders but we don’t have them. We cannot rest.”

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola came out to defend Erling Haaland, who suffered criticism for not being a “big game” player due to his poor performance against Real Madrid on Tuesday, April 9.

When reporters asked Guardiola how Haaland could improve his game, the Spanish tactician said: “Play more minutes, learn what you have to do.

“The target is not to win the Ballon d’Or, the target is to win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and he did it.

“Without him, it would not be possible. No chance, impossible. He is a key player for us.”