Pep Guardiola Wishes For Arsenal Defeat

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, said he hopes their Premier League title contenders, Arsenal, will lose a game to enhance his team’s chances of winning the Premier League.

It is believed that Arsenal and Manchester City will compete for the 2023-2024 Premier League title after the third major contender, Liverpool, recorded three successive defeats in the league.

Currently, Arsenal are topping the league table with 80 points in 35 games, a point above second-placed Manchester City, who still have a game in hand.

If Manchester City win all their remaining league games and Arsenal also win all their remaining games, City will win the league title with two points above the Gunners. Hence, Pep Guardiola and his boys are seen as a side in the driving seat of the title race.

Despite Manchester City’s advantageous position in the race, the Spanish tactician wants the Gunners to drop points, noting that it will be almost impossible for coach Mikel Arteta and his boys to do so.

Pep Guardiola stated this after Arsenal defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 away from home and after his team beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 away from home. He described the Gunners’ win over Spurs as a “good result.”

“We prefer they lose, but we cannot control what they do”, he said.

“They made a good result. There are four games left. I think they are not going to lose any points.”

Arsenal’s next league game is against Bournemouth at 12:30 p.m. on May 4, while Manchester City have a date with Wolves at 5:30 p.m. on May 4, 2024.