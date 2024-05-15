Ange Postecoglou Criticizes Tottenham Hotspur’s ‘Foundation’ After Losing To Man City

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ange Postecoglou, has described the foundation of the Premier League club as “really fragile” after losing to Manchester City on Tuesday night, May 14.

Ange Postecoglou was expected to lead Tottenham Hotspur to victory in front of their home fans against Manchester City but the reverse was the case. His team played very attractive football but couldn’t convert their chances, especially in the second half when Son Heung-min threw away a one-on-one opportunity.

Hence, the two second-half goals from Erling Haaland slammed a 2-0 defeat on Tottenham Hotspur which ended the club’s push for a UEFA Champions League spot.

Before the game, most Tottenham Hotspur fans wanted the club to lose to Manchester City because a win for Spurs would have placed Arsenal in the driver’s seat in the title race.

Even during the game, some Tottenham Hotspur fans were seen celebrating that Spurs lost to Manchester City due to their rivalry with the Gunners. They were even heard chanting “Are you watching Arsenal?” when Erling Haaland scored the match opener in the 51st minute.

After the 2-0 defeat, Ange Postecoglou said, “The foundations are really fragile. The last 48 hours have shown me that.

“It’s inside the club, outside the club. Outside, inside, everywhere. It’s been an interesting exercise. It’s just my observations, mate.”

Ange Postecoglou agreed that the atmosphere at the stadium affected his team’s push for a comeback. “Of course it does”, he said. “It is what it is. I can’t dictate what people do.

“They’re allowed to express themselves any way they want. But yeah, when we’ve got late winners in games it’s because the crowd’s helped us.”

On the chant of the Tottenham Hotspur’s fans, the Australian tactician said: “I’m not interested, mate. I just don’t care. Maybe I’m out of step, but I just don’t care, I just want to win.

“I want to be successful at this football club, it’s why I was brought in. So what other people, how want to feel, and what their priorities are, are of zero interest to me.

“I know what’s important to build a winning team – that’s what I need to concentrate on.”