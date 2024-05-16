‘He Is Doing A Really Good Job’ – Erik Ten Hag Hails Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has described his loanee, Sofyan Amrabat as a ‘very important’ player after his side’s 3-2 victory over Newcastle United on Wednesday, May 15.

Sofyan Amrabat played a vital role in ensuring that the Red Devils who have been struggling this season manage to grab the maximum three points against Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Even though he didn’t score nor provide an assist, the 27-year-old Moroccan defensive midfielder was everywhere on the pitch as he ensured Newcastle didn’t do too much damage against United.

While Amrabat was busy making the hard tackles in the heart of the club’s defence and midfield, Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund scored a goal each to gift the Red Devils the victory.

Advertisement

After the victory, coach Erik ten Hag acknowledged that Sofyan Amrabat had a good game as he read out the attributes of the Moroccan defensive midfielder.

“I think he played a very good game. Very important for us in the pressing and the counter-press,” Ten Hag said.

“He is doing a really good job keeping the team together, keeping the team compact and we had good moments to press, to control the game.”

Advertisement

Sofyan Amrabat joined Manchester United on loan from Fiorentina on September 1, 2023. The deal which cost the Red Devils a whopping €9 million will expire at the end of this season.

Unfortunately, Sofyan Amrabat wasn’t able to establish himself at Old Trafford as much as he and the club’s fans would have wanted. He managed to play just 20 Premier League games in a possible 37 games without recording a goal or providing an assist.

Before he returns to Fiorentina on June 30, 2024, Amrabat is expected to feature in United’s last 2023-2024 Premier League game against Brighton on May 19. He is also expected to play in United’s FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25.

Advertisement