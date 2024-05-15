Pep Guardiola Says Stefan Ortega Stopped Arsenal From Winning Premier League

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has noted that it was the save of his substitute goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega, that kept his team in control of the title race.

During the Premier League title-deciding game between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, Stefan Ortega who was introduced into the game in place of goalkeeper Ederson, used his stretched leg to stop Son Heung-min from scoring a one-on-one opportunity.

Son had the chance after Manchester City had taken the lead through Erling Haaland in the 51st minute. It is believed that if Spurs had scored the goal, they would have made the game more difficult for City.

Unfortunately for them, Son didn’t score thanks to the wonderful save of the goalkeeper as Haaland went on to score the second goal from the penalty spot to seal a 2-0 win for Manchester City.

“Stefan Ortega has saved us. Otherwise, Arsenal are Premier League champions”, Pep Guardiola said.

“He has done this since he arrived. We saw the level of keeper he is. He makes incredible saves and does it so many times.”

After hailing his goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega, Guardiola mentioned six Tottenham Hotspur players that impressed him during the game.

He said: “Spurs are so fast with Kulusevski, Maddison, Son, Johnson, and the runs of Porro and Sarr, they have a lot of weapons.

“We knew we had to suffer but it gives us a life to go again one more game at home on Sunday.

“They are an exceptional team, physical, intense, well managed, good with and without the ball.

“We knew it was going to be difficult but in the bad moments, we were there and our keepers did the job. At the end in the right moment, we punished them.”