Pep Guardiola Mocks Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal Over His Premier League Success

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has mocked other top clubs in the Premier League – Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal – for not being as successful as his team in the last five years.

In the last five seasons, Pep Guardiola has led Manchester City to dominate the Premier League and the only side that had ever outshined them once in the last five seasons was Liverpool who won the league title during the 2020-2021 season.

Interestingly, Liverpool are the lowest spenders among the big six in the Premier League.

Even though clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United have spent over one billion pounds on signing players in the last five years, critics have been very particular about the over one billion pounds City spent in the same period.

The critics believe that Pep Guardiola has been so successful at Manchester City because of the heavy financial support he has been enjoying from City’s owners.

Note that Pep Guardiola has won four Premier League titles in the last five years, and he is on the verge of winning four league titles in a row this season.

Ahead of title deciding game against Tottenham Hotspur at 8 p.m. tonight, May 14, Pep Guardiola said it is not boring that Manchester City have been dominating the league in the last five years.

“It’s not boring. It’s difficult”, Pep Guardiola said.

“Before it was the money. For that reason, Manchester United should have won all the titles, Chelsea – all the titles, Arsenal – all the titles.

“They spent as much money in the last five years as us. They should be there. They are not there.”

