‘I Intend On Coming Back’ – Thiago Silva Reveals As He Says Goodbye To Chelsea

Brazilian veteran defender, Thiago Silva, has confirmed that he will exit Chelsea at the end of this season, noting that he could still return to the club.

After playing for Paris Saint Germain for ten years, Thiago Silva decided to move to Chelsea on a free transfer on August 28, 2022; between then and now, the 39-year-old Brazilian defender made 115 appearances, scoring 9 goals and providing 3 assists in all competitions.

Silva used his wealth of experience to help Chelsea win one UEFA Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, and one Super Cup.

However, things became uneasy for Chelsea in the last two seasons, preventing him from winning more titles despite his making it to the Cup finals on three occasions.

Despite his age, some Chelsea fans expected the club to extend his contract beyond this season. However, that wasn’t to be as Thiago Silva is expected to return to Brazil this summer with Brazilian side, Fluminense making efforts to sign him.

While announcing his decision to leave Chelsea earlier today, April 29, Thiago Silva revealed that he has a child playing for the Premier League side. Hence, he can’t say goodbye to the Blues.

Thiago Silva said, “Chelsea means a lot to me. I came here to only stay for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too.

“My sons play for Chelsea so it’s a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family – literally because my sons are here. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of.

“I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn’t mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that shortly I can return, albeit in another role here. But…it’s an indescribable love. I can only say thank you.

“Obviously, when I started here, it was during the pandemic so there weren’t any fans in the stadium. But through social media, it became something very special to me and then when the fans started coming back to the stadium and life was getting back to normal, I started to feel a lot of affection and respect for my story and my start here.

“It is already hard saying goodbye in the most normal of circumstances but when there is a mutual love, it’s even harder. But one a Blue, always a Blue.

“How I came to the club, with the support of the club, I got to the club as a leader even though I didn’t feel like it having arrived as the new guy. It’s always difficult to integrate but bit by bit I became part of the group and (Frank) Lampard played a big part in that. I am grateful to him for that.

“[It’s been a] dream, definitely a dream. Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I could achieve such great things and win one of the best professional titles, the Champions League, at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Goodbyes are for those that leave and don’t come back. I intend on coming back one day…”