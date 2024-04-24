Chelsea’s Thiago Silva Loses Loved One After Suffering Humiliation At Arsenal

Barely a day after participating in Chelsea’s humiliating defeat at the hands of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, Thiago Silva has suffered a big loss.

Thiago Silva didn’t start the Premier League game against Arsenal on Tuesday night, April 23, as he was introduced into the game in the 78th minute of the one-sided encounter.

Silva got into the game when Chelsea had already conceded five goals and was at a severe risk of conceding more goals. The arrival of the 39-year-old centre-back helped to keep the scoreline the same until the game ended.

Less than 24 hours after the 5-0 defeat, the Brazil international took to his Instagram page to announce that his grandmother, Dona Maria, had passed away.

In his tribute to the late Maria on Wednesday, April 24, Thiago Silva described his grandmother as a person who derived happiness from simple things.

The Chelsea defender wrote, “Today the heavens opened the doors for Dona Maria to rest! Although the pain of missing you, my heart is filled with love when I think of you. You always saw happiness in simple things and when we were together, you opened the biggest smile in the world.

“I had the best grandma a boy could ask for, the one who always believed in my dreams. May God receive you with lots of love, I love you forever Grandma!”