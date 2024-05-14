Premier League: Haaland Scores As Manchester City Overtake Arsenal After Beating Tottenham

Advertisement

Manchester City are now three points away from winning a record fourth Premier League title in a row after beating well-organized Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur completely outclassed Manchester City in terms of possession, especially in the first half but they were not able to convert the possession to goals.

After the first half ended in a 0-0 draw, Manchester City kicked off the second half playing a more purposeful brand of football.

The big break happened after the 50th-minute mark after Phil Foden stole the possession from Spurs and launched the ball into the penalty box following his unstoppable run.

Erling Haaland headed the ball towards Kevin De Bruyne who stylishly crossed the ball back to Haaland for an easy tap-in.

The opening goal sparked up the form of Manchester City as they continued to push for more. On the other hand, Spurs pushed very hard for an equalizer which didn’t come even after De Bruyne who suffered a very hard tackle was substituted.

Tottenham Hotspur’s best moment in the game came in the 86th minute Son Heung-min had a one-on-one opportunity with second-half substitute Stefan Ortega. The German goalkeeper’s outstretched leg saved Son’s attempt.

A few minutes later, Porro brought down Doku in the penalty box and earned City a spot kick which Haaland perfectly converted in the 91st minute.

The 2-0 victory means Tottenham Hotspuno’t no longer have any chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League campaign. It also means that Manchester City are topping second-placed Arsenal with two points.

The outcome of the Manchester City home game against West Ham United and Arsenal home game against Everton on May 19 will confirm the winner of the 2023-2024 Premier League title.

