Fabregas Begs Tottenham To Beat Man City For Arsenal, Silva Sends Message To Spurs

Former Arsenal captain, Cesc Fabregas has begged the club’s fierce arch-rivals, Tottenham Hotspur to beat Manchester City tonight.

Tottenham Hotspur stadium is the venue where things could turn in or against Arsenal’s favour. This is so because if Tottenham Hotspur manage to beat Manchester City, that will keep Arsenal on top of the league table with a point and put the Gunners in the driver’s seat.

However, if Manchester City manage to beat Spurs who are the most successful side against teams coached by Pep Guardiola, City will be going into the last matchday of the Premier League season with two points above Arsenal.

Hence, the only way that Arsenal will be in control of the Premier League title race on the last day of the campaign (May 19), is for Spurs to do them a favour from 8 p.m. tonight.

“Tonight’s game is massive. Let’s see if Tottenham, for once, can do Arsenal a favour. Even a draw would be a fantastic result for Arsenal”, Fabregas told CBS.

“So, I am positive (about Arsenal’s title hopes) but it will depend on this game. I’m not saying Come on you Spurs.”

Meanwhile, former Arsenal star, Gilberto Silva doesn’t want to see Tottenham Hotspur aiming to beat Manchester City tonight as a favour to the Gunners.

Note that Tottenham Hotspur still have a mathematical chance of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League if they beat Manchester City tonight.

Spurs are currently five points below 4th placed Aston Villa who have played a game more than the North London side. Hence, a win for Spurs will cut the points difference to two ahead of the last day of the campaign.

“Well, I think it’s a question for Tottenham, how they want to, let’s say, perform during the season, what their expectations are”, Gilberto Silva said according to the Mirror.

“It’s not this case about helping Arsenal or not helping Arsenal. And this, I believe, is irrelevant.”