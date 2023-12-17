2025 Club World Cup: FIFA Confirms Date, Qualified Clubs

The world football governing body, FIFA, has confirmed that the first expanded FIFA Club World Cup edition will start on June 15 and end on July 13, 2025.

The format and dates of the expanded Club World Cup were revealed following a FIFA Council meeting on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Recall that in December 2022, FIFA announced that the Club World Cup will be expanded to 32 teams which means that it will take about 29 days of club football before a winner can emerge.

The first edition of the expanded edition of the tournament will take place in the United States about a year before the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Teams from Europe will occupy twelve of the thirty-two spots available in the new Club World Cup format; four of those teams will have won the UEFA Champions League in each of the last four years leading up to 2025.

Who are the clubs already qualified for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

Europe (UEFA) will produce 12 clubs (Champions League winners from 2020-21 to 2023-24 seasons and eight other teams to be determined by a club ranking based on the same four-year period)

Qualified: Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester City have already qualified for the tournament for winning the last three Champions League titles.

South America CONMEBOL will produce 6 clubs (Copa Libertadores winners between 2021 and 2024 and two other teams to be determined by a club ranking based on the same four-year period.

Qualified: Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense

North America (CONCACAF) will produce four clubs (CONCACAF Champions Cup winners between 2021 and 2024).

Qualified: Monterrey, Seattle Sounders, Leon

Asia (AFC) will produce four clubs (AFC Champions League winners between 2021 and 2024)

Qualified: Al Hilal, Urawa Red Diamonds

Africa (CAF) will produce four clubs (CAF Champions League winners between 2021 and 2024).

Qualified: Al Ahly, Wydad AC

Oceania (OFC) will produce one club (the highest-ranked club from among the OFC Champions League winners between 2021 and 2024).

Host country will produce one club which is yet to be determined.

FIFA states that a club rating determined by sporting standards will be used to award entry should a team win two or more editions of the confederation’s top club competition between 2021 and 2024.

Story continues below advertisement



Meanwhile, FIFA has confirmed that the winner of the UEFA Champions League and the winner of a competition held in another confederation will play in the final of its annual FIFA Intercontinental Cup.