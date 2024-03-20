Top International Football Friendlies To Watch Out For In March 2024

All major leagues in the world have put their campaigns on hold in honour of the FIFA international break in March, which allows room for national football teams’ friendlies.

Some mouthwatering international football friendlies have been lined up to make up for the unavailability of club football.

One of the biggest international friendlies to watch out for is the game between England and Brazil, which will kick off at Wembley Stadium at 8 p.m. on March 23.

Another big international friendly game to watch out for is the game between West African rivals the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana.

These two countries are rivals on many fronts, especially in football, and March 22 is another opportunity for their rivalry to be revived.

Ghana stopped Nigeria from qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar thanks to an away goal rule, which means that the friendly, which will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday, is more than just a friendly.

Below are the top friendly games to watch out for in March 2024:

Portugal vs. Sweden

Date: March 21, 2024

Kick-off time: 8:45 p.m.

Nigeria vs. Ghana

Date: March 22, 2024

Kick-off Time: 5:00 p.m.

Netherlands vs. Scotland

Date: March 22, 2024.

Kick-off time: 8:45 p.m.

England vs. Brazil

Date: March 23, 2024

Kick-off Time: 8:00 p.m.

France vs. Germany

Date: March 23, 2024

Kick-off Time: 9:00 p.m.

England vs. Belgium

Date: March 26, 2024

Kick-off time: 8:45 p.m.

Germany vs. the Netherlands

Date: March 26, 2024

Kick-off time: 8:45 p.m.

Spain vs. Brazil

Date: March 26, 2024

Kick-off Time: 9:30 p.m.

Mali vs. Nigeria

Date: March 26, 2024

Kick-off Time: 9:00 p.m.