Super Eagles Interim Coach Finidi George Says He Is Set For Ghana, Mali

Super Eagles of Nigeria interim coach, Finidi George, has described Nigeria’s international friendly games against Ghana and Mali as “crucial” as he pledged readiness for the games.

Finidi George has been given the responsibility of coaching the Super Eagles of Nigeria after the expiration of coach Jose Peseiro’s contract.

Recall that George was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished second at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). He served as Jose Peseiro’s assistant coach for about two years.

Reports claimed that the former Nigeria international who is currently the head coach of NPFL club, Enyimba, has applied to be Super Eagles’ permanent coach alongside several other coaches.

Pending the outcome of the ongoing recruitment process, Finidi George will serve as the team’s interim coach. He is currently preparing the team to face Ghana at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 22, and Mali at 9 p.m. on March 26.

Ahead of the games, George told theNFF.com that he is ready to handle the team as he disclosed that the team has started training for the games on Tuesday, March 19.

“Definitely as a coach there is responsibility and that’s what we do. We have to be calm and do the job properly. A lot of Nigerians are watching, so, we want to make them proud. The AFCON is gone and these are two crucial games, we will take them seriously and make sure we get the best out of them,” Finidi said.

“The players are doing a good job in training. It’s not that intense because most of them are just traveling in. The team spirit is good and I’m happy about it.”

The two friendly games will take place in Marrakech, Morocco.