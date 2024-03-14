Finidi George To Coach Super Eagles Of Nigeria Against Ghana, Mali

Finidi George who served as an assistant coach to former Super Eagles of Nigeria coach, Jose Peseiro, will be in charge of the team this March.

The Super Eagles are currently without a head coach after the contract of Jose Peseiro expired on February 29 and the search for a new coach has began but that might not be completed before the end of the month.

Amid that, the Nigerian team which finished second in the just concluded 2023 AFCON are having two friendly games later this month.

The first friendly game is against their West African rivals, Ghana on March 22, and against Mali on March 26.

The two international friendly matches will take place at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

Note that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) agreed to the friendly game after the federation canceled an arranged friendly game with Argentina and El Salvador in the United States due to logistics reason.

Punch quoted Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications, NFF, as saying that Finidi George who is also the head coach of Enyimba will be on the touchline when the Super Eagles return to action for the first time since they lost 2-1 in the 2023 AFCON on February 11.

Recall that the retired Nigeria international was on the touchline as an assistant coach during the 2023 AFCON which means that he is familiar with the current crop of Super Eagles’ players.

Reports claimed that George is also among the coaches who have applied to be the permanent head coach of the Super Eagles.