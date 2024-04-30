Enyimba React To Finidi George’s Appointment As Super Eagles Coach

The reigning Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba of Aba, have taken to their verified X page to comment on the appointment of their head coach, Finidi George, as Super Eagles coach.

Finidi George, who played for European clubs like Ajax, Betis, and Mallorca before he retired from football in 2004, landed his first professional coach in 2021 at Enyimba. Two seasons later, he helped Enyimba to win the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

While coaching Enyimba, he was also the assistant coach of Jose Peseiro in the Nigerian Super Eagles for 20 months. When the Portuguese tactician’s contract expired on February 29, 2024, the Port Harcourt-born 53-year-old tactician was named the interim coach of the national team.

Finidi George led the Super Eagles to one friendly game win over Ghana and one friendly game defeat over Mali in March 2024.

Due to the defeat to Mali, most football enthusiasts thought the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) would not give him the coaching job permanently. Emmanuel Amunike was seen as the frontrunner for the job.

However, the NFF stunned some football enthusiasts by announcing Finidi as the head coach of the Super Eagles.

Naija News gathered that Finidi signed a one-year deal with the NFF with an option for a one-year extension. He is also expected to remain the head coach of Enyimba, just as he was when he served as the Eagles’ interim coach.

“Ours is Congratulations 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐝𝐢 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞 on your appointment as Head Coach of the @NGSuperEagles,” Enyimba posted on X earlier today, April 30.

Note that Enyimba is currently in second place on the league table with 55 points in 32 games, after 11 defeats, four draws, and 17 wins. They are two points below first-placed Enugu Rangers.