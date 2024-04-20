Super Eagles Coaching Job: Managerial Profile Of Three Shortlisted Candidates

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly shortlisted three candidates for the Super Eagles coaching job.

Out of the three shortlisted candidates for the Super Eagles coaching job, only Emmanuel Amunike is a Nigerian, the other two, Domenec Torrent and Antonio Conceicao are from Spain and Portugal respectively.

Managerial Profile Of Emmanuel Amunike

Emmanuel Amunike was shortlisted for the Super Eagles coaching job because of his experience in domestic and international football.

The 53-year-old former Nigeria international made his name in coaching when he led the country to win the 2015 FIFA under-17 World Cup.

The one-time African player of the year, went on to qualify Tanzania national team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in about 40 years.

Amunike went on to coach Nigeria’s under-20 team and failed to qualify them for the Youth AFCON in 2017. He also served as Super Eagles assistant coach between 2021 and 2022.

Aside from international football, Amunike has coached a series of club sides both in Nigeria and across Africa, some of which are Khartoum NC of Sudan, and Misr Lel Makkasa SC of Egypt.

Managerial Profile Of Domenec Torrent

Unlike Amunike, Domenec Torrent didn’t make it big as a football player but he is widely traveled in terms of coaching.

The 61-year-old Spanish tactician has worked closely with Pep Guardiola as his assistant coach from his days at FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and then Manchester City. This is seen as a big plus for him to get the Super Eagles coaching job.

Torrent has also served as a head coach in a series of club sides including Girona in Spain, New York City FC in the United States, Flamengo in Brazil, and Galatasaray in Turkey.

Aside from all the trophies he won as an assistant coach of Pep Guardiola in three gigantic European clubs, Torrent is yet to win a title as a head coach.

Managerial Profile Of Antonio Conceicao

Antonio Conceicao had a fair run as a professional football player and he is widely traveled in the business of coaching. He has coached at least 18 different teams in his managerial career.

However, Conceicao’s biggest job was in Cameroon where he led the Indomitable Lions to finish third in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which the country hosted.

Since he lost his coaching job in Cameroon in 2022, the 62-year-old Portuguese tactician has not been able to land another job. This is seen as his biggest weakness in the race for the Super Eagles coaching job.

Who is the favourite to coach the Super Eagles of Nigeria?

Naija News gathered that Domenec Torrent is the favourite to get the appointment as far as the board of the NFF is concerned. However, the members of the board are reportedly under pressure to appoint the only Nigerian coach shortlisted for the Super Eagles coaching job, Emmanuel Amunike.

In the next one to two weeks, the NFF is expected to announce the new Super Eagles coach according to comments from the sports minister, John Enoh.