‘Finidi George, 5 Others Shortlisted For Super Eagles Job’

Former Nigerian international, Finidi George, has been shortlisted as a potential candidate to take over the vacant position of the Super Eagles manager.

The coast is, however, not totally clear for him to take over the assignment as it is understood that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has also shortlisted five other candidates for the same position.

The Nigerian Super Eagles have been without a permanent coach since Portuguese tactician, Jose Peseiro, who led the team to a second-place finish at the 2023 AFCON tournament, left the position last month.

Though hundreds of interested candidates applied for the job, a high-placed source at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Committee, saddled with the responsibility of pruning down the list of applicants, has hinted that Finidi, who will be leading out the Super Eagles in the upcoming international friendly against Mali and Ghana this week, is one of the names already pencilled for the job.

The source added that five other persons are also on the NFF list but he refused to disclose their identities.

“There’s nothing much I can tell you now, but the good thing is that we have shortlisted six names for the NFF to pick one,” the official said according to The Nation.

“What I can tell you now is that Finidi is one of the six shortlisted names good enough to coach the Super Eagles,” he said.

Asked about others on the list, he said: “No, wait for the NFF to disclose the names of the five others.”

However, Basic Sports in Nigeria (BSN Sports) are claiming that Amuneke has already been recommended by the NFF Technical Committee as the new manager of the Super Eagles, while Finidi would serve as his assistant.

The medium equally reported that veteran cadet trainer, coach Manu Garba, has been picked to lead the national U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets, yet again.