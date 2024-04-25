Akor Adams Says He Still Dreams Of Playing For Super Eagles

Montpellier striker, Akor Adams said he still dreams of playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria despite being ignored on several occasions.

Akor Adams started his football career at a football academy in Nigeria, Jamba F.A., and made his first attempt to play European club football in 2018 when he joined a Norwegian side on loan.

The loan move became successful and made his stay on the Norwegian side permanent on June 3, 2019. From there, Adams moved to another Norwegian side, Lillestrøm on a free transfer on January 8, 2022.

The 24-year-old Nigerian striker made his biggest career move on August 7, 2023, when French Ligue 1 side Montpellier paid €4.50 million for his services.

Since then, Akor Adams has played 29 games in all competitions in which he scored 9 goals and provided 2 assists in all competitions.

Despite that, the Super Eagles of Nigeria who have super strikers like Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Terem Moffi, and Taiwo Awoniyi haven’t deemed him fit for a spot on the team.

In an interview with BBC’s Oluwashina Okeleji, Adams said, “We all have our place and we are privileged to have so many good strikers and so many good players.

“So, when the time comes, I’ll take the opportunity. It’s a dream for every Nigerian kid, which I am one of.”