NFF President Storms Europe To Greet Injured Super Eagles Players

A week after visiting Super Eagles of Nigeria and Nantes’ winger, Moses Simon, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Ibrahim Gusau has visited two other injured Super Eagles players.

Recall that Moses Simon fractured his left leg while playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria during an international friendly on March 26, 2024. He was stretched off the pitch in the 35th minute of the match, which ended 2-0 in favour of Mali.

Earlier this week, Simon underwent a successful surgery to treat the injury, and he is not expected to return to competitive football until next season.

After visiting France to see Simon, the NFF president flew to Greece to visit William Troost-Ekong, who is just recovering from an injury he sustained during the 2023 AFCON, which ended on February 11, 2024.

Recall that Troost-Ekong was the best player at the tournament, helping the Super Eagles win the silver medal. However, the PAOK Salonica of Greece player had to undergo surgery days after the tournament.

In addition to Troost-Ekong, the NFF president was in Portugal this week to greet Zaidu Sanusi, who is also battling to recover from an injury.

Unlike the other aforementioned Super Eagles players, Sanusi sustained his injury while playing for the Portuguese club Porto barely two weeks after the 2023 AFCON.

Naija News gathered that the NFF president used the opportunity of meeting with Troost-Ekong who is one of the vice-captains of the Super Eagles, to discuss the importance of the team’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on June 3, and against Benin Republic on June 10.