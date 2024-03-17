Super Falcons Of Nigeria Drop In FIFA World Ranking

The Super Falcons of Nigeria dropped in FIFA’s women’s national team ranking but retained their number one spot in African women’s football.

The Super Falcons recently qualified for the last phase of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers after beating the Cameroon women’s national team in Abuja, following a 1-1 draw in Cameroon.

But that has not positively influenced their position in the world ranking according to the recent ratings FIFA released on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Based on the world football governing body’s latest ranking, the Super Falcons moved two steps backward, from the 32nd spot to the 34th spot.

While in Africa, the Super Falcons are comfortably occupying the first spot in the FIFA ranking meaning they remain the best women’s national team on the continent.

The Nigerian side are closely followed by the reigning African women’s champions, South Africa who will face the Super Falcons in the last phase of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers.

Despite being second in Africa, the Bayana Bayana are sitting outside the top 50 in the world ranking. They are currently occupying the 51st spot in the world.

Morocco are currently occupying the third spot in Africa and sitting in the 58th spot in the world. Ghana are currently fourth, and 65th globally, while Zambia complete the top five in Africa.

Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Mali, and Equatorial Guinea make up the top 10 in the African national team ranking.

Note that Spain remain the highest-ranked women’s national team in the world followed by England, France, and the United States.