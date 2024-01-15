Benzema May Join Manchester United In January Transfer Window

Speculations are that former Real Madrid star, Karim Benzema may join English Premier League side, Manchester United this January transfer window.

Naija News reports that after spending 14 years with Real Madrid, Benzema left the club in June 2023 and joined the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad on a three-year contract worth a reported £86 million per season.

During his time in the Middle East, the 36-year-old has scored 12 goals in 20 appearances.

However, recent issues have arisen for him in Saudi Arabia.

Last Friday, Benzema failed to report for Al-Ittihad’s pre-season campaign, causing the rest of the team to travel to Dubai without him over the weekend.

Football fans across the world will likely find the news of Benzema joining Erik ten Hag’s side intriguing, but there’s a lot to unpack before we can consider it a done deal.

According to Marca, Benzema is eager to make a comeback to European football, and Manchester United has shown interest in signing him this month.

Al-Ittihad head coach Marcelo Gallardo is said to have instructed Benzema to refrain from reuniting with his fellow teammates, thereby casting uncertainty over the player’s future.

United is among the clubs expressing interest in providing the former Ballon d’Or recipient a pathway back to Europe, and the Premier League team anticipates receiving a response within the upcoming weeks.