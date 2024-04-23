Erik Ten Hag Responds To Criticism Against Man United 4-2 Penalty Win Over Coventry

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has frowned at how some football enthusiasts have been very critical of his team over their penalty win over Championship club, Coventry.

During the FA Cup semi-finals between Manchester United and Coventry, the Championship club came from three goals down to draw the Premier League giants 3-3 within the last 20 minutes of the game.

The Championship side would have beaten United, but what was supposed to be their winning goal was ruled out for offside as the game ended in a 3-3 draw. United ended up beating Coventry 4-2 via penalties.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Sheffield United, which will kick off at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, Erik ten Hag stressed that it was a “huge achievement” that his team made it to the FA Cup final.

“Football is about results,” Ten Hag said. “We made it to the final and deserved it.

“We lost control for 20 minutes and were very lucky in the end but we made it to the final. That is a huge achievement.”

The Dutch tactician added, “The reaction from you [the media] was embarrassing. Twice [two FA Cup finals] in two years, it is magnificent.

“For me as manager, four cup finals in four years. The comments are a disgrace.”

Manchester United will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final at the Wembley Stadium at 3 p.m. on May 25, 2024.