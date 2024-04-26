Marcus Rashford Warns Critics Amid Drastic Drop In Form

Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford has frowned at the constant criticism he has been subjected to so far this season.

Marcus Rashford enjoyed one of his best forms last season in which he scored 30 goals and provided 10 assists in 56 games in all competitions.

His performance helped him to end the season as the club’s best player of the 2022-2023 season. He was the top scorer in the Europa League (6 goals) and the top scorer in the EFL Cup (6 goals) in the said season.

All his goals helped Manchester United to win the EFL Cup and finish third in the 2022-2023 Premier League table.

Unfortunately, the 2023-2024 season has been a total disaster for Marcus Rashford as he has struggled to score goals.

So far this season, Rashford has managed to score just 8 goals and provided five assists in 40 games in all competitions.

Aside from his poor form on the pitch, he has clashed with Manchester United’s coach, Erik ten Hag a couple of times due to his misbehaviours off the pitch.

One of the misbehaviours was when he decided to throw a birthday party for himself hours after their city rivals, Manchester City defeated them 3-0 at Old Trafford on October 23.

That forced Erik ten Hag to bench him for two games after apologizing to the club and teammates.

Despite his fitness issues and his breakup with his childhood lover, Lucia Loi in April 2023 being part of the things affecting his current form, fans and pundits have continued to criticize him at every given opportunity.

Earlier today, April 26, the 26-year-old England international responded to a post on X claiming that the criticism against him has been “absolutely disgusting” and “cruel”.

Rashford took to the comments section of the post to write: “It is abuse and has been for months. Enough is enough.”