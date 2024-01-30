Why Manchester United Fined Marcus Rashford His Two-Week Wages

Manchester United have reportedly fined the club’s forward, Marcus Rashford his two-week wages for clubbing on the eve he was expected to return to Old Trafford for training.

This means that Marcus Rashford will forgo the sum of £650,000 which amounts to his two weeks’ wages at the club.

Rashford was given time off after he complained of being sick. Instead of using the time off to rest, he was seen partying at a nightclub in Belfast, the largest city on the island of Ireland. Afterward, he was seen visiting an Irish club to reportedly link up with an old friend.

These two developments didn’t go down well with Manchester United coach, Erik Ten Hag, and the entire United board.

Hence, Marcus Rashford was not named in United’s squad ahead of the FA Cup 4th round match between Manchester United and Newport County at Rodney Parade on January 28.

Before the game, coach Ten Hag claimed that Rashford wasn’t named in the squad because he was ill. But after the game which ended 2-4 in favour of the Red Devils, the coach confirmed that Rashford was absent from the squad due to internal issues.

Afterward, the club issued a statement that reads: “Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions”.

“This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed”.

Story continues below advertisement

Note that Marcus Rashford who is a product of the club’s academy has managed to score just four goals and provided 6 assists in 26 appearances in all competitions so far this season. His four goals for the club this season came in his last five appearances.