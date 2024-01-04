Aaron Wan-Bissaka Extends His Stay At Manchester United

Manchester United have extended the contract of their defender, Aaron Wan-Bissaka by a year which means that he is expected to stay at the club until June 30, 2025.

The initial contract between Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Manchester United was due to expire on June 30, 2024, but came with an option for a one-year extension.

It was the one-year extension option that the Red Devils took advantage of as they continued to push for a lengthier deal for the 26-year-old English right-back.

Reports claimed that the Red Devils are eager to return to the negotiations table with the representatives of the Englishman over a long-term deal.

If there wasn’t a contract extension option in his initial deal, the defender would have had the right to start listening to offers from foreign clubs this month.

Recall that Wan-Bissaka signed a £50 million contract with United in 2019 after leaving Crystal Palace.

Insiders at the club assert that before bringing in the Croydon native, who ended up being their sixth-most-expensive signing, they considered a series of other right-backs.

However, he has failed to provide a consistent impact, and even this season, Erik ten Hag has regularly featured Diogo Dalot who signed a new five-year contract in Man United instead of the Englishman, in the starting lineup.

Wan-Bissaka has made fifteen appearances for United this season, eleven of which have been starts.