Crystal Palace Coach Reveals How His Team Humiliated Manchester United

Crystal Palace coach, Oliver Glasner, has revealed that his team prevailed over Manchester United on Monday, May 6, because his players were more efficient in the final third.

During the game at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace got the match opener as early as the 12th minute through the boots of Michael Olise.

After the match opener, the home team waited until the 40th minute before they doubled their lead through the boots of Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The first half ended that way and Manchester United were expected to stage a comeback in the second half. Unfortunately, it was not to be as Tyrick Mitchell made it 3-0 for Palace in the 58th minute before Olise sealed the 4-0 win in the 66th minute.

After the game, coach Glasner congratulated his team for the victory but noted that his players were not as consistent as he would have wanted during the game.

“I think the first half, we didn’t really play as well as we could, so it was not that consistent,” the Crystal Palace manager said.

“In defence, we opened the middle too often and they could find the pockets and we had a little bit of a problem, but we were very efficient, so we scored very nice goals.

“But, at half-time, we made two or three adaptations, the players listened again and in the second half, we were much better and were in much more control of the game.

“We created a lot of chances, we scored nice goals, but we were a little bit more consistent in our basics and so it’s a great win, and congrats to the team.”