Crystal Palace Place £60 Million Price Tag On Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise

Crystal Palace have reportedly placed a £60 million price tag each on two of their fast-rising players, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have been two of Palace’s brightest stars in the last two seasons. They have been more prominent this season despite their fitness woes.

Recall that Eze joined Crystal Palace from QPR for a transfer fee worth €17.80 million on August 28, 2020. Ever since then, the 25-year-old attacking midfielder has scored 23 goals and provided 16 assists in 121 games in all competitions.

So far this season, the Nigerian-born English player has scored 8 goals and provided 5 assists in 28 games in all competitions. His contract with Palace will expire on June 30, 2027.

As for Michael Olise, the 22-year-old Nigerian-born French right-winger joined Crystal Palace from Reading for a transfer fee worth €9.30 million on July 8, 2021.

Amidst his injury woes, Olise has managed to score 13 goals and provided 23 assists in 86 games for Palace.

So far this season, Olise has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 15 games in all competitions.

Due to how prolific they have been at Crystal Palace, the club has slammed a £60 Million price tag on each of them as the least transfer fee suitors are expected to pay.

According to the BBC, the club decided to make this move because they are expecting bidding wars for the two football stars this forthcoming summer transfer window.

Recall that Manchester City made efforts to sign Eberechi Eze last summer but ended up signing Matheus Nunes from Wolves. Also, Chelsea made an offer worth about £35 million which was suspected to be the release clause of Michael Olise last summer, but the deal didn’t materialise.