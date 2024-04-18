Why Arsenal Are Looking For Victor Osimhen’s Alternative – Transfer Expert

Arsenal have not given up on signing Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

However, Arsenal are reportedly cautious of going all in for Victor Osimhen due to the hefty release clause attached to his latest contract with Napoli and also the wage package the 25-year-old striker is reportedly demanding.

Recall that Osimhen who is expected to leave Napoli in the forthcoming summer transfer window signed a contract extension with the reigning Italian champions in December. The new contract placed his release clause as high as €110 million to €130 million.

Despite the huge release clause of the Nigeria international, some top clubs in Europe including Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain, and Manchester United are interested in him.

However, the Italian transfer expert claimed that those clubs are beginning to look elsewhere due to the wage package of Victor Osimhen.

Romano claimed that Arsenal are looking at Sporting Lisbon forward, Viktor Gyokeres and a couple of other strikers as an alternative to Osimhen.

The transfer expert said, “I’ve had some fans asking me about reports in Italy suggesting that Arsenal have cooled their interest in Victor Osimhen because he could be too expensive, or that they are concerned about entering into difficult and lengthy negotiations with Napoli.

“Osimhen has always been appreciated, but many clubs are cautious now waiting to understand the salary/commission package, as there’s already a very expensive release clause to take into consideration. This is why Arsenal are looking at other strikers, including Viktor Gyokeres, who remains on their shortlist.”