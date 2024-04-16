‘Victor Osimhen Not In Advanced Talks With PSG’

There is no talks between Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen and Paris Saint Germain, according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

This is contrary to reports that Victor Osimhen and PSG have agreed on a four-year contract which will earn him €13 million per year.

This report came from the Italian publication, Il Matino, which claimed that PSG were ready to pay Napoli the sum of €120 million to secure the signature of Victor Osimhen.

But this report seems not to be concrete as transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, claimed that the French giants have not even started negotiating with Osimhen.

Note that the 25-year-old Super Eagles of Nigeria striker attracted the attention of PSG alongside Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United after scoring 26 goals and providing five assists in 32 league games last season. His performance helped Napoli to win the league for the first time in 33 years last season.

Even though Napoli extended Osimhen’s contract in December 2023 and added a release clause worth between €110 million to €130 million, his suitors are still keeping a close eye on him.

Earlier reports claimed that PSG who are on the verge of losing their talisman, Kylian Mbappe, on a free transfer next summer, were in an advanced stage in the process of buying Osimhen.

But Romano said on Substack, “From what I’m told at the moment, nothing is advanced and PSG have made absolutely no decision on whether they want to go for a center-forward or a different kind of player.”

This means Premier League clubs, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal are still favourites to sign Victor Osimhen. Note that the Nigeria international had said earlier this year that the Premier League is his dream league.