Leon Balogun Hopes For Rangers Contract As He Gets McCoist’s Praises

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun, anticipates getting a contract extension at Glasgow Rangers as the club’s legend, Ally McCoist, hailed him for his performance on Sunday, April 21.

Leon Balogun, who has been struggling to play regularly at Rangers, started the club’s Scottish Cup Semi-finals on Sunday and was one of the best players on the pitch.

Apart from his countryman, Cyriel Dessers, who scored the two goals in the 2-0 win, and the club’s goalkeeper, Jack Butland, Balogun had the highest ratings (4.0) in the game.

According to Rangers Review, McCoist said Balogun deserves to start Rangers’ next game against St Mirren F.C. on Sunday, April 28.

“The one thing to come of this now is I think Butland will play the next game, Balogun will play his next game and Dessers will also. I don’t think you can leave Balogun out now,” McCoist said.

He added, “I take it a step further. I say Balogun on that performance today is his No.1 centre-back. Goldson might get back in but it’ll be for Souttar.”

Leon Balogun joined Rangers on a free transfer after his contract with Queen Parks Rangers ended in 2023.

Balogun’s current contract with the Scottish side will expire on May 31, 2024, and the 35-year-old German-born Nigerian defender hopes his contract will be extended.

“I hope so. Have there been talks about my future? Not yet. I don’t know what will happen. I think those decisions will be made within the club within the next few weeks,” Balogun said as quoted by Daily Record.

“I hope I get a notification a bit more timely than the last time around! I would like to think I can be quite positive, touching on the manager choosing me on Sunday, but I can’t really tell you, I don’t know yet.”

Note that Leon Balogun has made 16 appearances for Rangers in all competitions so far this season.