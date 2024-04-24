Victor Osimhen Reveals Best Moment Of His Football Career

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen has revealed that the best moment of his football career was when he won the best African Player of the Year award.

Victor Osimhen had the best run of his career during the 2022-2023 season in which he scored 26 league goals and provided 5 assists in 32 games.

These beautiful stats helped Napoli to win their first Scudetto in 33 years and also earned Osimhen 8th place finish in the 2023 Ballon d’Or ranking.

To crown it all, Osimhen won the African Player of the Year award, the most prestigious football award in Africa which is often organized by CAF yearly.

Osimhen beat Morocco and Paris Saint Germain’s Hakimi, and Egypt and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to win the prestigious award in December 2023. The 25-year-old striker is the first Nigerian to win the award after Kanu Nwankwo won it in 1999.

“I can’t lie, it was a childhood dream come true,” Osimhen told Tutto Napoli.

“Every young African who aspires to become a footballer dreams of one day playing in the Champions League, the World Cup, the Nations Cup, winning the African player of the year, just like I did. Where I come from clearly it was a dream, it was something we said with my friends, because most of my friends are footballers. We all started together as children and we said, ‘Maybe one day we can win the Ballon d’Or’ or one day we will win best African Player of The Year.’

“When I was nominated, for me it was already a victory because where I come from I couldn’t think that Victor Osimhen would come in the top three or win and I won’t lie it was the best moment or at least one of the most important moments of my career to date and I’m very proud of how far I’ve come. And winning the African Player of the Year award was a great achievement for me.”