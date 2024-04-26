Victor Osimhen Reveals How He Started Playing Like Didier Drogba

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, has revealed how he was made to play like Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba.

Victor Osimhen has, over the years, made it known that Drogba is his role model and shares a couple of attributes associated with the Ivorian football legend.

Drogba was known in the game to be very physical. He could score with every part of his body and bully defenders to get his way in the penalty box. The Ivorian is also known for his hold-up play and his aerial presence. All these and more have been seen in Osimhen’s game.

Last season, Osimhen attained the highest height so far in his football career as he scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 32 league games.

This performance helped his club, Napoli, to win their first Serie A title in 33 years. Osimhen also won the best striker in Serie A, finished 8th in Ballon d’Or, and won the CAF Player of the Year award.

In an interview with Il Matino, Victor Osimhen said he learned to play like Drogba by watching video clips of the Ivorian retired striker after picking interest in the Chelsea legend.

“The whole world knows that I am inspired by Didier Drogba,” Osimhen said.

“When I was a child, they introduced me to his [Drogba] style of football, the passionate fans, and then the whole community pushed me to follow him.

“And so, I started to take an interest in him, to watch many clips, and learn from his movements and integrate them into my way of playing.”