Bayern’s Jamal Musiala Refuses To Disrespect Nigeria As He Relishes His Root

Nigerian-born German fast-rising football star Jamal Musiala has refused to disrespect Nigeria when asked to choose between his fatherland and Germany.

Jamal Musiala was born in England to a Nigerian father and a German mother which means he had the opportunity to play for one of the three countries.

The Three Lions of England were making efforts to make him play for them but the fact that he left England for Germany for his club career at Bayern Munich made it easier for him to commit to playing for Die Mannschaft.

Since Musiala made his international appearance for Germany on March 25, 2021, he has scored two goals in 27 games.

Despite his exploit in the world of football and admitting that he has never had the time to visit Africa, Jamal Musiala has the love of his fatherland in his heart.

The versatile 21-year-old forward revealed that his father used to tell him about Nigeria and used to also cook one of the country’s delicacies, fufu.

“I’ve never been to Africa before even though I always wanted to but we’ve never really had the time to go over there,” Musiala said on the popular show ‘How Hungry Are You’ by Chef Serge Ibaka.

“My dad is from Nigeria and he always tells me about the culture and everything about African foods. My dad made fufu while I was growing up back in England; he made this dish (fufu) every other day.”

When he was asked to choose between Nigeria and Germany, Musiala said, “Out of respect, I can’t answer that. I have respect for both. I love Nigeria and Germany.”