Rangers Manager Hails Nigerian Duo Leon Balogun, Cyriel Dessers

Philippe Clement, the manager of Scottish club, Rangers, has hailed Nigerian duo Leon Balogun and Cyriel Dessers after their 2-0 win over Rangers.

On Sunday, April 21, Glasgow Rangers played Hearts at Hampden Park in the semi-final stage of the Scottish Cup. Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Cyriel Dessers scored two goals as Rangers won the game 2-0.

Dessers’ countryman, Leon Balogun played the entire 90 minutes of the game and landed a 4.0 rating same as the 29-year-old striker.

Only Rangers goalkeeper, Jack Butland (4.2), was rated higher than the two Nigeria internationals at the end of the game.

In an interview with Rangers TV, the Rangers coach hailed 33-year-old Balogun for his contribution to the massive win.

The coach said, “I think he [Leon Balogun] was massive today, he played a really good game in the coaching and the duels with his hunger and desire, so I know I have four really good centre-backs and this season they have all played.

“That is a thing for the next couple of weeks as a team performance and all going forward together in this chase for the title.”

On the performance of Cyriel Dessers who has now scored 19 goals in all competitions so far this season, the coach said, “Cyriel is scoring his goals and is also becoming stronger. I think these six months playing here are the best six months he has had in his career now, so we are going to work hard with him now to make him better and better. I see more and more of the things I want to see from a striker.”