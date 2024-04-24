Osimhen Speaks On How His Departure From Napoli Will Be Like

Super Eagles star player, Victor Osimhen, has acknowledged that he will likely experience strong emotions when departing from Serie A club Napoli.

Naija News understands that the Nigerian footballer is anticipated to move on from the Serie A champions this summer, although his next destination remains uncertain.

Osimhen’s contract, signed in December, includes an approximately €120m release clause.

He has earned a special place in the hearts of Napoli supporters after playing a significant role in their Serie A triumph last season.

Scoring 26 goals in 32 league matches, the 25-year-old helped Napoli secure their first league title in over thirty years.

Osimhen expressed his admiration for Napoli fans, considering them among the finest in the world, and mentioned that bidding farewell to the club will be a challenging task.

“For me it’s a fantastic feeling, in some clubs it’s the history that creates the identity, in Naples it’s the fans who make the team what it is.

“The way they support the team and each player is truly incredible,” Osimhen said during a recent interview with Betsson Sport.

“Sometimes I understand why some legends of the past cried when they left Naples, because it is an extraordinary emotion to play in the stadium and hear your name shouted from the first minute to the 90th, supporting the team and cheering,” he added.