‘Manchester United Still Interested In Victor Osimhen’

Manchester United are reportedly still interested in Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen even though Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea are said to be the frontrunners.

Victor Osimhen is one of the most sought-after strikers in the world, especially after scoring 26 league goals in 32 games and helping Napoli to win the Italian Serie A for the first time in their history.

The 25-year-old Nigerian striker signed a contract extension with Napoli in December which comes with a release clause worth between £110 million to £130 million.

Initially, this move was seen as a way to make it difficult for Osimhen to leave the club until 2026 but the club’s management announced afterward that the Nigeria international is free to leave next summer as far as his suitors can pay his release clause.

The hefty release clause streamlined those interested in him to Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain, Arsenal, and Manchester United. Earlier in April, reports went viral that PSG had reached an agreement with Osimhen. Amid that, reports claimed that Chelsea have opened talks with Osimhen’s representatives.

Following that, Malu Mpasinkatu, Italy’s number one pundit on African football matters, stressed that Osimhen’s priority is to move to the Premier League next summer. The pundit went on to add that Manchester United are still interested in the Nigerian striker.

“United will rival Chelsea for Osimhen this summer and both clubs are “on him” – a suggestion that they’re working on a deal to lure him to their respective sides”, the football expert told Radio Goal.

“From the information I have, at the moment there is talk of [Marcus] Thuram at PSG instead of Mbappe.

“The Nigerian (Osimhen) has already played in France; his goal is the Premier League. Manchester United are on him as well as Chelsea. [Jonathan] David? He could be the right profile to replace Osimhen, he is young but has been playing in Europe for several years.

“He has different characteristics from Osimhen, but he is very strong. Lille are an expensive club, but it’s unlikely that the players they sell do badly.”