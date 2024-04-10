Connect with us

Didier Drogba Calls Victor Osimhen’s Goal Against Monza ‘Crazy’

Former Chelsea and Ivorian footballer, Didier Drogba, has described Victor Osimhen’s goal against Italian Serie A club, Monza, as ‘crazy’.

Didier Drogba, who is famous for scoring important and classic goals during his days at Chelsea, said he wouldn’t have attempted the goal the 25-year-old Nigeria international scored last weekend.

On Sunday, April 7, 2024, Osimhen led Napoli to the Stadio Brianteo for the Serie A game against Monza, which ended in a 6-goal thriller.

Osimhen scored the equalizer for Napoli in the 55th minute through a flying header that hurt him. He jumped above the two defenders, marking him down as the cross came in from Cameroon’s André-Frank Zambo. The Nigeria international header the ball into the net and landed with his face, which left him needing on-field treatment instead of celebrating.

Drogba hails Victor Osimhen goal against Monza.

The goal motivated Napoli to go for the win as they went on to score three more games, which earned them a 4-2 away victory.

In an interview with FOX Sports, Didier Drogba, Osimhen’s role model in football, said he was scared that the Nigerian striker would injure himself for attempting such a header.

“I saw Victor score that goal against Monza,” Drogba said.

“Oh God, he’s got hurt, I thought. I wouldn’t have gone for that ball, it was crazy, an absurd goal.”

Note that Victor Osimhen currently has the second-highest leap record in Serie A, behind only Fikayo Tomori and above the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 25-year-old striker, who is expected to leave Napoli at the end of this season, set the 2.58-meter leap record in February 2023.

