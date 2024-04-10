Didier Drogba Calls Victor Osimhen’s Goal Against Monza ‘Crazy’

Advertisement

Former Chelsea and Ivorian footballer, Didier Drogba, has described Victor Osimhen’s goal against Italian Serie A club, Monza, as ‘crazy’.

Didier Drogba, who is famous for scoring important and classic goals during his days at Chelsea, said he wouldn’t have attempted the goal the 25-year-old Nigeria international scored last weekend.

On Sunday, April 7, 2024, Osimhen led Napoli to the Stadio Brianteo for the Serie A game against Monza, which ended in a 6-goal thriller.

Osimhen scored the equalizer for Napoli in the 55th minute through a flying header that hurt him. He jumped above the two defenders, marking him down as the cross came in from Cameroon’s André-Frank Zambo. The Nigeria international header the ball into the net and landed with his face, which left him needing on-field treatment instead of celebrating.

The goal motivated Napoli to go for the win as they went on to score three more games, which earned them a 4-2 away victory.

In an interview with FOX Sports, Didier Drogba, Osimhen’s role model in football, said he was scared that the Nigerian striker would injure himself for attempting such a header.

“I saw Victor score that goal against Monza,” Drogba said.

“Oh God, he’s got hurt, I thought. I wouldn’t have gone for that ball, it was crazy, an absurd goal.”

Note that Victor Osimhen currently has the second-highest leap record in Serie A, behind only Fikayo Tomori and above the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 25-year-old striker, who is expected to leave Napoli at the end of this season, set the 2.58-meter leap record in February 2023.