Didier Drogba Celebrates Osimhen, Oshoala For Winning CAF Awards

Chelsea and Ivory Coast football legend, Didier Drogba, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate Nigerian duo, Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala for winning the 2023 CAF awards.

Naija News has reported that Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala were named African players of the year (male and female categories) in Marrakesh, Morocco on Monday night, December 11.

Oshoala who is currently playing for FC Barcelona, defeated Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa and Barbra Banda of Zambia to win the prestigious African award for a record 6 times.

Osimhen won the men’s category of the award ahead of Egypt’s Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint Germain, making him the first Nigerian to do so since Nwankwo Kanu won it in 1999.

During his acceptance speech, Osimhen acknowledged all the legends in African football and gave a special recognition to Nigerian football legend, Emmanuel Amunike who accepted him into Nigeria’s Under-17 national team and led him to win the Under-17 World Cup in 2015.

Osimhen went on to describe Didier Drogba as his role model and the former Chelsea striker returned the favour by celebrating the 24-year-old Napoli striker on Instagram on Monday night.

Drogba posted pictures of Oshoala and Osimhen holding the CAF gong and congratulated them via the caption.

He didn’t stop there, the Ivorian used the caption to remind Osimhen that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Ivory Coast in the group stage of the 2023 AFCON which will commence on January 13.

Drogba wrote: “Long live the new King and Queen of Africa @victorosimhen9 @asisat_oshoala @caf_online. Congratulations my Nigerian People, we are waiting for you in January @afcon_2023”.