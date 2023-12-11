Asisat Oshoala Wins Record 6th CAF Women’s Player Of The Year

Super Falcons of Nigeria player, Asisat Oshoala has been named 2023 CAF Women’s Player of the Year winner for a record six times.

Asisat Oshoala, the first African female football player to win the UEFA Champions League (during the 2022-2023 season), grabbed the prestigious CAF award after recording an outstanding season with FC Barcelona and the Super Falcons.

The 29-year-old was announced the winner of the gong at the award ceremony held in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Monday night, December 11.

Oshoala had been adjudged the best African female footballer in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2022, and now in 2023, making her the most successful female player at the CAF awards.

The FC Barcelona superstar defeated Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa and Barbra Banda of Zambia to win the 2023 edition of the award.

Asisat Oshoala also made CAF women’s best eleven alongside two other Super Falcons of Nigeria players, Michelle Alozie and Tosin Demehin.

Naija News has reported that the Super Falcons who crashed out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in the round of 16 stage against England, won the Women’s national team of the year.

It became a crowning night for Nigeria as Victor Osimhen was also named the CAF Men’s Player Of The Year winner, making him the first Nigerian player to win the award since Nwankwo Kanu won it in 1999.