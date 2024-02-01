Asisat Oshoala Sends Emotional Message To FC Barcelona As She Joins Bay FC

Asisat Oshoala has ended her over four-year journey with the Spanish women’s club, FC Barcelona and has sent an emotional farewell to the club.

Asisat Oshoala, who joined the FC Barcelona women’s team in 2019 from the Chinese women’s club, Dalian W.F.C., is moving to a United States National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) side, Bay FC, who are based in California.

Naija News gathered that Bay FC paid the sum of €150,000 to complete the deal, which will see Asisat Oshoala remain at the club until 2026. Her two-year contract with the American club comes with an option for an extension to 2027.

The 29-year-old forward is leaving FC Barcelona after scoring 117 goals for the club and helping them to win 14 trophies in over four years including two UEFA Champions League and four league titles.

After bringing Asisat Oshoala to Bay FC, the General Manager of the club, Lucy Rushton, said: “To have the opportunity to add a player of Asisat’s quality, experience, and winning pedigree to our roster is an exciting and important day for the club and the NWSL.

“She brings a top-class mentality to the field combined with pace and technical ability that allows her to lead the line, while also giving those players around her the license to be creative and thrive in space. Asisat is a proven goal scorer at the most elite levels of World football, and she comes here to continue that with Bay FC.”

In her lengthy farewell message to FC Barcelona, Asisat Oshoala wrote on Instagram:

“To my beloved @fcbfemeni,

“As I bid farewell to this incredible team and the city that has been my home for the past 5 years, I am filled with mixed emotions. It has been an absolute honor and privilege to wear the @fcbfemeni jersey and represent this prestigious club.

“Since joining the team in 2019, I have had the opportunity to be a part of some of the most memorable moments in the club’s history. Together, we have lifted several trophies and these achievements are a testament to hard work, and dedication I feel privileged to have been a part of this team.

“But beyond the trophies and accolades, what I will cherish most are the relationships I have built with some of my teammates, coaches, staff, and the amazing fans. You have become my family and I will forever be grateful for the love and support you have shown me.

“As I embark on a new journey, I want you to know that @fcbfemeni will always hold a special place in my heart. I will carry with me the memories, lessons, and friendships that I have gained during my time here.

“Thank you for everything @fcbfemeni, You have given me more than I could have ever imagined and I will always be a proud representative of this incredible club.

“With love and gratitude,

Asisat Lamina Oshoala”.