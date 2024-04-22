Super Falcons’ Ashleigh Plumptre Undergoes Surgery

A defender for the Super Falcons, Ashleigh Plumptre, recently underwent a successful surgical procedure in Saudi Arabia.

Naija News understands that the 25-year-old player suffered the injury while playing for her club side in the Saudi club, Al Ittihad, just last month.

Due to the injury, Plumptre missed out on Nigeria’s 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday night, the former Leicester City player shared the news of her surgery and expressed gratitude to her club, national team, and fans for their unwavering support.

She wrote: “Thank you to everyone at @ittiladiesclub and to Dr Pieter D’Hooge at @Aspetar for supporting me through my first surgery.

“It’s been a long time coming trying to get answers but I’m so grateful to now be at this stage.

“To my @NGSuper_Falcons teammates and Nigerian fans… thank you for your patience and understanding when I’ve not been able to be with you. I can honestly say I have fought as hard and for as long as I can with this pain. I can’t wait to be back healthy with you all.

“My club – @ittiladiesclub.

“I’m so grateful to be surrounded by some really great humans at this club. Thank you, all of you, for helping me through and supporting me every step of the way. Back soon.”

See her post below: