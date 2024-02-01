Asisat Oshoala To Leave FC Barcelona For USA

Super Falcons icon, Asisat Oshoala is expected to leave FC Barcelona women’s team this week as her contract with the team is set to expire at the end of the season.

Naija News gathered that Asisat Oshoala is on the verge of reaching a transfer agreement with a United States National Women’s Soccer League side, Bay FC who are based in California.

Bay FC are expected to pay FC Barcelona women’s team the sum of €150,000 to complete the deal before the end of this week.

Recall that Asisat Oshoala who started her professional football career in Nigeria with Robo in 2009, joined FC Barcelona in 2019 from the Chinese club, Dalian W.F.C.

She initially joined the Spanish giants on loan but her irresistible form at the club forced them to offer her a permanent deal ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool forward has had a tremendous run at FC Barcelona where she won four Primera División, three Supercopa de España Femenina, and three Copa de la Reina titles.

The 2020-2021 and 2022-2023 seasons were Asisat Oshoala’s best seasons in Spain in which she helped the club to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League and league title.

Story continues below advertisement

Her performance in the previous season earned her the 2023 African Women’s Footballer of the Year award for the second successive year and for a record 6th time.